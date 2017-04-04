Weird, huh. This all comes with the obvious caveat that everything could change in a flash, but it’s a notable milestone for Tesla founder Elon Musk, who gleefully chided skeptics of the company yesterday on Twitter.

“Stormy weather in Shortville,” Musk, a reported alien, said. (In layman’s terms, anyone who “shorts” Tesla is betting the company will end up a financial disaster.)

So how’d we get here? The New York Times ran a lengthy piece today, detailing just that.

While G.M. and Ford may have strong profits and healthy balance sheets, Tesla offers something Wall Street loves much more: the potential for dramatic growth. “Investors want something that is going to go up in orders of magnitude in six months to six years, and Tesla is that story,” said Karl Brauer, a senior editor at Kelley Blue Book. “Nobody thinks Ford or G.M. is going to do that.” Tesla’s chief executive, Elon Musk, has shattered the conventional wisdom that automakers should be viewed as a stable, reliable investment. Instead, he promotes his California-based company as a dynamic vehicle for growth, despite the risks and challenges ahead of it. In his vision, Tesla is going to change the world, and is primed to cash in on the two transformative trends in the industry: the shift to electric vehicles as part of a broader societal move to cleaner energy, and the advent of automated driving.

A decade removed from economic catastrophe, traditional automakers are struggling to convince Wall Street that its record profits are sustainable, despite keeping up with Tesla and Musk on the tech-front, as well.