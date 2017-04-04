You see that? The minimal interior, the whopper of a monitor slapped in the middle, the tech-forward aura of it all? That’s the future, presented by Tesla, which is now the most valuable car company in the U.S., according to the stock market, despite not having produced a single Model 3 sedan, the car viewed as the “make or break” model for the automaker.
Tesla Is Now Valued Higher Than GM Because It's The Future® I Guess
You may also like
Recent from Ryan Felton
- 5
- 56
- 14.4K
Jalopnik · Ryan Felton
I Have No Idea Why This Analyst Thinks Tesla Is Hiding A Secret Autopilot On The Model 3
- 5
- 120
- 19.2K
Jalopnik · Ryan Felton