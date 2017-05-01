Tesla’s Model 3 might be the make-or-break vehicle for the automaker, but founder Elon Musk is continuing to push a future vision of the company anyway. That means an emphasis on investing heavily in electric vehicle infrastructure. And while it’s probably overly-optimistic for now, Musk said last week that Tesla will announce “probably four” new Gigafactory sites in 2017.
Tesla Could Announce Four Massive New Battery Factories This Year To Power The Revolution
