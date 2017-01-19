Well, the stupid 0-60 mph wars that Tesla brought to the electric car world are heating up as a guy in a Tesla P100D on the new Ludicrous+ setting posted a 2.389 second 0-60 run, faster than the Faraday Future FF 91 that isn’t even out yet.

Faraday Future debuted its 1,050 horsepower FF 91 at the Consumer Electronics Show at the start of the month, highly touting its 2.39 second 0-60 run, which it showed was just barely quicker than an existing Tesla Model S or X.

The problem is that Faraday Future’s car won’t go on sale before 2018, owing to the fact that the company’s factory site in Nevada is a large flat piece of dirt at the moment. So while Faraday Future works to put its first car into production, its establishment rivals have plenty of time to get faster.

That’s exactly what happened here, with one Tesla drag racer already recording a faster-than-a-Faraday 0-60 time, as Electrek spotted on YouTube.

I just didn’t expect Tesla to put Faraday Future down so goddamn early. This is why you don’t peg your new car to performance spec of cars that will be old by the time you go into production.

