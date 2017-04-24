Shit got extremely real for 19-year-old Tahj Turnley after he nearly lost it into a crowd leaving the Nashville Cars and Coffee last month. He is now facing a felony charge for reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon.

You can see what’s allegedly the fishtail that got Tahj arrested on video, uploaded by the local Franklin Police Department.

The PD explained in a blog post that officers “used this video, posted on social media, to help identify Turnley.” Tahj is currently out on a $5,500 bond and his hearing is set in the first week of May.

The top poster on the local Nashville Cars and Coffee Facebook page summed up the affair with all of the tact we have come to expect of social media, writing “Why is it always the people with shitty cars that try and show out? No one gives a fuck about your 10-year-old V6 charger, I promise.”

(Hat tip to Brian!)