Tell Us About Your Horrible, No Good, Wonderful Alfa Romeos

Autodromo's GTV6, a paint job and a set of wheels ago. Photo Credit: Raphael Orlove

I still have a copy of The World Of The Automobile by Ralph Stein by my desk, a prewar red Alfa Romeo 6C 1750 spread across its full cover. So has my Alfa Romeo experience been largely limited over all these years.

I saw a few Alfas driving around my hometown in Northern California growing up. I had a great ride in my buddy Bradley's GTV6 a few years back, Busso V6 roaring up the Hudson Valley.

And I finally got myself behind the wheel of two Alfa Romeo 4Cs, courtesy of Alfa Romeo, a couple summers ago, quickly falling for its creaky, clunky turbo-boost-on-a-skateboard vibe.

But I've never had a chance to suffer through the sweet pains of Alfa ownership. I dream of the 6C that may someday be mine. For now, what are your stories of the Alfas in your life?