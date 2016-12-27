Tell Me The Funniest Car Joke You KnowKristen Lee22 minutes agoFiled to: CountersteerTell Us25EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink GIF They say laughter is the best medicine and they’re right. One of my favorite things to do is laugh. I’m always looking for a good laugh. Especially if it’s about cars. Advertisement But, this poses a huge problem. Huge! It seems like everyone else in their selected professions knows at least some relevant jokes. Lawyers know lawyer jokes. Doctors know doctor jokes. Teachers know teacher jokes. I don’t know any good car jokes. And the ones I do know are gross and can’t be repeated here.So, help a girl out? Tell me the funniest car joke that you know so that I can steal it and shamelessly retell it at my next dinner party.Hur Hur Hur What Is The Best Wrenching Music?Tell Us About The Time You Absolutely Fucked Up Your CarWhy The Hell Do You Put Your Car In Park At A Stoplight?Kristen Leekristen.lee@jalopnik.com@kristenlee214Writer at Jalopnik and consumer of many noodles.Reply25 repliesLeave a reply