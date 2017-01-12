Traffic sucks, so why not start your morning off with some music? You provide the toast and we’ll provide the jams.

Advertisement

The angular guitar playing, Tom Verlaine’s vocals, songs that never end and you never really want them to anyway. I can’t think of a band that embodies everything I love about music more than Television. This song is perfect for a drive of any kind. Every time it comes on, I blare the speakers as far as they can be pushed.