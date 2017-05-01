GIF GIF via Biser3aTV

Cue the epic soundtrack. It’s time to get sideways.



This is Kifah Hilal’s neon BMW E30 competing in the Lebanese Drift Championship. The course comes complete with a box for donuts, which Hilal makes good use of in his rainbow-shooting wonder-machine.



In case the very I Love The 80s livery wasn’t enough, he’s also rocking blue tinted windows and tires that emit red and blue smoke for some of his runs.



The BMW gets going pretty fast on the drift course, but the really satisfying parts are where the video slows it all down to let you really savor the pastel fog it leaves behind. I’ve never seen a trail of lilac smoke look and feel this epic.

