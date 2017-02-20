Traffic sucks, so why not start your morning off with some music? You provide the toast and we’ll provide the jams.

Instead of one jam, you get three that blew my mind. Somehow I’d never seen NPR Music’s Auto-Tune-free Tiny Desk Concert with T-Pain until BJohnson11 posted it on OppositeLock a couple days ago. Turns out, Mr. Crunk himself has an incredible set of pipes. He told NPR’s All Things Considered:

People felt like I was using [Auto-Tune] to sound good, but I was just using it to sound different.﻿



If T-Pain didn’t already roll into your heart with his crazy baby blue and orange hearse, here you go. Even the lyrics to every college party you ever attended sound incredible with just T-Pain and a keyboard.

