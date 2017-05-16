GIF GIF via Chuckles Garage

What do you get when you fill the trunk of a classic Beetle with a modern Audi 1.8-liter turbocharged engine that’s been tuned up to 389 horsepower? Donuts. You get donuts.



This custom Bug has a long list of mods on its YouTube page, including a Garrett turbo, a Tial Sport turbine housing, a Golf Mk2/Mk3-based rear suspension and subframe, custom A-arm suspension in front, and bigger Wilwood brakes.



Advertisement

What all of that does to tires is just magic. Open up the throttle, and rubber tires simply disappear into thin air!

