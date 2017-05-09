I don’t care if you darken your screen all the way. I don’t care if you unplug your monitor and chuck it out a 30-story window. This one is all about that sweet, sweet sound, coming out of the incredible Mercedes-Benz CLK GTR.



The Mercedes CLK GTR gets dirty words because its 6.9-liter V12 engine, virtually unmodified from the race version, makes absolutely dirty noises. It is, as near as makes no difference, an absurd GT1 race car, of which less than 30 exist in the world. Videos like these are so rare because the machine itself is so rare.

I might take the rest of the day off. Going to listen to this on repeat.