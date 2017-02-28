Traffic sucks, so why not start your morning off with some music? You provide the toast and we’ll provide the jams.

Consider this to be one of the songs you’ll play as you drive the Renault 4 you found in a barn outside of Lyon and restored, at minimal expense, and then painted orange-and-pale-yellow, like a huge creamsicle, and which you decided you absolutely loved so you packed it full of clothes and food and just took off down the road, not really sure what the hell you’re doing or why and sort of regretting that you didn’t really tell anybody you’re doing this, but you figure they’ll figure it out when the see you on the news demonstrating that home-built helicopter fanny pack you spent months designing and building.

I still can’t believe you’re actually going to try and fly with that thing. You’re nuts. I guess that’s why I love you so damn much.