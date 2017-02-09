Photos credit Brian Williams

The updated 2018 Ford Mustang: is it good or is it bad? I can’t say. I haven’t seen it in person. But it’s on display at the Chicago Auto Show, and from that we got our closest look at the car yet. You decide whether it’s an improvement over the old car or not.



Our photographer friend Brian Williams is at the show—perhaps the first documented instance of someone named Brian Williams actually being where they say they are—and he snapped some pics of Ford’s revamped pony car.

The V6 is gone, a magnetic ride suspension is available, and the face is quite different. Some say it looks sad, some say more aggressive. What do you think?