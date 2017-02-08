Spiritualized -- 'Ladies And Gentlemen We Are Floating In Space'Jason TorchinskyToday 8:30amFiled to: Traffic Jams59EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkTraffic sucks, so why not start your morning off with some music? You provide the toast and we’ll provide the jams. Advertisement The inclusion of the Apollo-era radio beeps periodically is what makes this one for me. Plus my now-wife put this on the first mix-CD she made for me way back in the day. It was all space-themed. That’s when I knew.Jason Torchinskyjason@jalopnik.com@JasonTorchinskySenior Editor, Jalopnik • 1973 VW Beetle, 1973 Reliant Scimitar*, 1977 Dodge Tioga RV*, 2006 Scion xB *not running right nowReply5 repliesLeave a reply