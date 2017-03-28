Someone Tried To Steal Enzo Ferrari's Body Holy CrapKristen LeeToday 12:48pmFiled to: Enzo FerrariFerrariCar CrimeWTF513EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Image credit: Keystone/Getty Images Tentatively set for release in 2018, the Enzo Ferrari biopic will likely give us a fascinating and intimate look an the Ferrari founder’s life. Meanwhile, in Holy Shit News, some thieves tried to steal Ferrari’s body from its tomb this week.AdvertisementOn Tuesday, Italian investigators said that they managed to “foil a plot” to steal Ferrari’s body and demand a ransom for it, reports Reuters.Police in Nuoro on the island of Sardinia said at a news conference that they “suspected that a gang had planned to demand a ransom from the Ferrari family or company” after stealing the body, which is buried in an above-ground family tomb in the San Cataldo cemetery in Modena.AdvertisementReuters reports no further details about the plot, but notes that it was discovered while an arms and drug trafficking investigation that led to a bunch of arrests was going on.Ferrari died on Aug. 14, 1988 at the age of 90. We assume.via AutoblogThe ManHow Carroll Shelby And A Gang Of Nerds Beat Enzo FerrariWhat Should Be Included In A Movie About Enzo Ferrari?Enzo Ferrari Was A Leader In Old Man Belly DisguiseKristen Leekristen@jalopnik.com@KristenLeeWriter at Jalopnik and consumer of many noodles.Reply51 repliesLeave a reply