Tentatively set for release in 2018, the Enzo Ferrari biopic will likely give us a fascinating and intimate look an the Ferrari founder’s life. Meanwhile, in Holy Shit News, some thieves tried to steal Ferrari’s body from its tomb this week.

Advertisement

On Tuesday, Italian investigators said that they managed to “foil a plot” to steal Ferrari’s body and demand a ransom for it, reports Reuters.

Police in Nuoro on the island of Sardinia said at a news conference that they “suspected that a gang had planned to demand a ransom from the Ferrari family or company” after stealing the body, which is buried in an above-ground family tomb in the San Cataldo cemetery in Modena.

Advertisement

Reuters reports no further details about the plot, but notes that it was discovered while an arms and drug trafficking investigation that led to a bunch of arrests was going on.

Ferrari died on Aug. 14, 1988 at the age of 90. We assume.

via Autoblog