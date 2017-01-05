Someone Please Help This Poor Car Dealership MascotTom McParlandToday 5:05pmFiled to: BearsDealershipsAd Watch587EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink GIF A car dealership in Minnesota wanted to highlight a few of their new models at a local ice rink. Too bad their polar bear mascot couldn’t keep his footing. While the commercial might not have sold any new Mitsubishis, the outtakes are hilarious. Advertisement White Bear Mitsubishi has, as you would, a white bear as a mascot. Unfortunately, unlike the real deal, this one isn’t so good at walking on the ice. White Bear Mitsubishi wanted to set up an ad with the University of Minnesota’s hockey team, according to Statesman.com. While the team’s mascot, Goldy Gofer, handled the rink just fine, the poor guy in the bear outfit had a tough time.Slip after slip and finally capping it off with a faceplant, you would think the falls were intentional, but I guess those bear feet really are slippery. Once the dealership’s ad agency realized they weren’t going to get through the shoot with an upright bear, they released the outtakes for comedy gold instead.That’s fine. Now more people know about the dealership than ever before. Mission accomplished, bear.Bears! Cops Free Punk-Ass Bear That Got Locked In A Subaru And Trashed ItThe Kind Of Victory Celebration That Will Make A Driver Not Want To Win Bear Casually Opens Car Door And The Kids Are Not Having ItTom McParlandautomatchconsulting@gmail.comTom is a contributing writer for Jalopnik and runs AutomatchConsulting.com. He saves people money and takes the hassle out of buying or leasing a car. Reply58 repliesLeave a reply