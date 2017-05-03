Good morning! Welcome to The Morning Shift, your roundup of the auto news you crave, all in one place every weekday morning. Here are the important stories you need to know.
1st Gear: Entry-Level Sports Cars Are Hanging On In A Gloomy Car Market
April sales numbers aren’t looking good, causing the automotive press to officially declared the honeymoon (i.e. two years of record car sales) over. Let the The Detroit Free Press hit you with the doom-and-gloom you need early each morning:
It’s official. The red hot auto industry is finally cooling off after two consecutive years of record industry sales and seven consecutive years of annual sales increases.
You’ll find similar bleak sentiments on pretty much every car news website. But there is good news in all of this talk of the coming end-times, and that news comes from Automotive News, who managed to find a tiny silver lining: small sports cars are actually selling well:
According to the Automotive News Data Center, U.S. sales of compact sports cars are up 3.4 percent in 2017, while overall car demand is off 12 percent, including an 11 percent slump in April.
The report goes on, saying the Mazda Miata is killing it right now, with sales up 35 percent this year. Even the Miata’s sister, the Fiat 124, is “selling in steady volume,” and the BMW Z4 and Toyota 86 have seen their volumes jump a bit for 2017, too.
Granted, these are all relatively low volume vehicles, and the Miata is only seeing its second full year of sales in the U.S., but it’s encouraging when you consider that mid-size sports cars—like the Mustang, Challenger and Camaro—are down 16 percent this year as they head into prime sales season. Heck, according to Automotive News, even Corvette sales are down 10 percent.