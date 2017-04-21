Skrillex, the chart-topping dubstep king of drunken frat parties nationwide, was cuffed on Weed Day, also known as Thursday, by police after being asked to exit his Tesla Model X.

Police told TMZ that Skrillex was driving around on the Sunset Strip in his Model X while blasting music (his own music, I might add). They pulled him over because the noise was an issue.

After they pulled him over, they discovered that he didn’t have his ID on him and cuffed him. But, because Skrillex is a world-famous supastar, “they uncuffed him, cited him for a noise violation and driving without proper ID, and let him go on his merry way.”

Taking to Twitter, Skrillex blames Elon Musk.

I don’t know if Elon knows nor cares about Skrillex, but there’s a more pressing issue here. Guys, we need to go to more Skrillex concerts. We all need to chip in and help that man buy some socks!