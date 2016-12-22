Siouxsie And The Banshees – 'Peek-A-Boo'Jason TorchinskyToday 8:30amFiled to: Traffic Jams1318EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkTraffic sucks, so why not start your morning off with some music? You provide the toast and we’ll provide the jams. Advertisement Hey pals! I think this morning you need to really crank some old-school Siouxsie Sioux and stomp around, sort of stiff-kneed, and really let people know that you’re no one to be trifled with. Because you’re not. Advertisement One to be trifled with, I mean.Jason Torchinskyjason@jalopnik.com@JasonTorchinskyAssociate Editor, Jalopnik • 1973 VW Beetle, 1973 Reliant Scimitar*, 1977 Dodge Tioga RV*, 2006 Scion xB *not running right nowReply13 repliesLeave a reply