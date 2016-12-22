Traffic sucks, so why not start your morning off with some music? You provide the toast and we’ll provide the jams.

Hey pals! I think this morning you need to really crank some old-school Siouxsie Sioux and stomp around, sort of stiff-kneed, and really let people know that you’re no one to be trifled with.

Because you’re not.

One to be trifled with, I mean.