After months and months of sleeping in, I finally returned to Cars & Coffee. It was mostly just to decide if I actually wanted to sell one of my camera lenses or not.



I still haven’t decided. But either way, here’s some pictures I took and please feel free to comment below with pictures or stories of whatever car stuff you’ve been up to lately!

I’ve edited this set three different times and settled on this. It was a depressing, cloudy day and I can probably come up with more excuses.



Also, it was great meeting you ‘Cyclone’!