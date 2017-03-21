Show Us Your Best Pet-In-Car PhotosKristen LeeToday 7:15pmFiled to: CountersteerShow UsMetapost15812EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Photo credit: Patrick George I am of the opinion that if more animals had opposable thumbs, they’d be driving the cars. But, since more than likely they don’t, they just sit in the cars. And you know what? That’s perfectly fine! Advertisement Above, you can see Jalopnik Editor-in-Chief Patrick George’s boys. They are two very good boys.Here is a delightful corgi from Raphael Orlove. Photo credit: Raphael Orlove Photo credit: Jason Torchinsky These fine fellas belong to Jason Torchinsky. That’s Abby on the left and Oliver on the right. Photo credit: Tom McParland This is Petey, belonging to the McParland family. Photo credit: Kristen Lee And this is Nala. She belongs to my boyfriend’s family. GIF Now it’s your turn! Show me some of your pets in cars!I Ask, You AnswerWhich Car Owned By Your Significant Other Did You Hate The Most?Which Car Colors Have You Had?What Is The Most Disappointing Car Brand?Kristen Leekristen.lee@jalopnik.com@KristenLeeWriter at Jalopnik and consumer of many noodles.