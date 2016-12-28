Photo: Craigslist

When I moved into my current apartment about two years ago, I noticed the junkyard next door had a limousine. The driver-side window was missing, and the car’s exterior resembled what you’d expect if you imagined a limo beat to shit. It slightly resembled the one above, which is currently for sale on Craigslist.

Old limos are wonderful and weird. And there’s plenty of them for sale on Craigslist. Here’s one from Southfield, Michigan — a 2000 Lincoln Town car that seats 14. “Must sell moving across country,” the listing reads, a dispiriting nod to the owner’s future life without a limo.

Photo: Craigslist

Do you own a limo? Have you ever sold a limo on Craigslist? What are the best limos you can find on Craigslist? If you have a stellar pick, drop it in Kinja below. Musings about limos will do just fine, too.