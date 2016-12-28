Show Us The Best Craigslist LimosRyan FeltonToday 9:00pmFiled to: limopniklimoscraigslistrolls-royce1003EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Photo: Craigslist When I moved into my current apartment about two years ago, I noticed the junkyard next door had a limousine. The driver-side window was missing, and the car’s exterior resembled what you’d expect if you imagined a limo beat to shit. It slightly resembled the one above, which is currently for sale on Craigslist. Advertisement Old limos are wonderful and weird. And there’s plenty of them for sale on Craigslist. Here’s one from Southfield, Michigan — a 2000 Lincoln Town car that seats 14. “Must sell moving across country,” the listing reads, a dispiriting nod to the owner’s future life without a limo. Photo: Craigslist Do you own a limo? Have you ever sold a limo on Craigslist? What are the best limos you can find on Craigslist? If you have a stellar pick, drop it in Kinja below. Musings about limos will do just fine, too. I've been in Limo Limbo for hours.How I Successfully Traded Cars With Some Guy From Craigslist How Donald Trump Got Cadillac To Build Him The Most Opulent Limo EverGermany's Version Of Craigslist Is Filled With Your Wildest DreamsRyan Feltonryan.felton@jalopnik.com@ryanfelton13Transportation & Technology Reporter, JalopnikReply100 repliesLeave a reply