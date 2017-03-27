Hopes in Vallejo were high last year when the deal was announced. The California city filed for bankruptcy several years ago, so FF’s planned second assembly plant—the first new car factory in decades, according to the San Francisco Business Times—and an accompanying showroom made for a notable development.



Advertisement

Advertisement

The Vallejo City Council voted last May to give Faraday exclusive negotiating agreement for the site, but that’s now over. From the San Francisco Business Times: