Self-Driving Uber Cars Are Back In San Francisco, But Just For Map-GatheringRyan FeltonToday 11:06amFiled to: UberCar TechnologySelf-Driving CarsAutonomous vehicles61EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Photo: AP Remember Uber’s little dust-up in San Francisco over its self-driving car pilot program? (Jeez, that was—what—way back in 2016?) Well, the ride-hailing giant’s autonomous vehicles are back in the city, but they’re only being manually driven, according to reports. Boring. USA Today reports the company still doesn’t have permission from California’s Department of Motor Vehicles to use the autonomous functions—that would cost a steep $150—but a handful of Ford Fusion hybrids with the self-driving gadgetry have been redeployed to San Francisco. The company last month shipped the fleet of autonomous vehicles to Arizona, whose governor is giddy about the tech giant’s efforts, after California regulators shut down the pilot project over Uber’s refusal to pay the permit. An Uber spokesperson told USA Today that the Fusions are being use for the company’s efforts to gather road mapping data. Advertisement Advertisement “They are being driven manually at all times and their self-driving systems are disabled,” the spokesperson said. Hopefully those drivers are paying attention at stop lights. Recommended StoriesSelf-Driving Uber Cars Had To Be Hauled Away By Their Self-Driving Truck FriendsRefusing to Hit Brakes, Uber Moves Its Self-Driving Cab Program to ArizonaUber Pulls Self-Driving Cabs From Streets After Losing DMV Slap FightRyan Feltonryan.felton@jalopnik.com@ryanfelton13Transportation & Technology Reporter, JalopnikReply6 repliesLeave a reply