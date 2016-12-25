GIF GIF via Mike Koziel

If Santa Claus drank all your beer and peed on your gift, you’d be mad, too. Watch the drift squad of Faction! get some gloriously sideways revenge on Santa for ruining their Christmas.



I guess cheap knock-off wheels really are the coal of automotive presents!

Advertisement

Either way, Santa can throw all the packages he’d like, but his skateboard is no match for a powerful drift missile.



This is a bit of an annual tradition for the Faction! drift club. Catch up now, because they’re fun: