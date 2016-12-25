Friends Don't Let Friends Buy Knockoff WheelsStef SchraderYesterday 7:17pmFiled to: DriftingFaction!ChristmasSeason's Greetings464EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink GIF GIF via Mike Koziel If Santa Claus drank all your beer and peed on your gift, you’d be mad, too. Watch the drift squad of Faction! get some gloriously sideways revenge on Santa for ruining their Christmas. I guess cheap knock-off wheels really are the coal of automotive presents! Advertisement Either way, Santa can throw all the packages he’d like, but his skateboard is no match for a powerful drift missile. This is a bit of an annual tradition for the Faction! drift club. Catch up now, because they’re fun: Advertisement Seasons Greetings ISeasons Greetings IIMerry HoonmasDrifting Around The Christmas Tree Insane Ferrari 458-Powered Toyota GT86 Is Here To Sleigh Tires With Santa Santa Claus Would Be So Much Cooler If He Off-Roaded A Porsche 911Stef Schraderstef.schrader@jalopnik.com@stefthepefEditor, Black Flag. 1984 "Porschelump" 944 race car, 2010 Mitsubishi Lancer GTS.Reply46 repliesLeave a reply