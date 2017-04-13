There’s a tendency to think that ride-sharing companies like Uber and Lyft will help seriously reduce congestion in major cities. If that’s the case, San Francisco hasn’t seen it. City officials are now reportedly considering “legal action” against the state of California to obtain location data of records of tens of thousands of Uber and Lyft drivers that, according to the San Francisco Examiner, “may help planners alleviate traffic congestion.”
You may also like
Recent from Ryan Felton
Kinja is in read-only mode. We are working to restore service.