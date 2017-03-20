Russians Curling With Crapcans Is Curling You'll Actually Want To WatchStef SchraderToday 1:10pmFiled to: Hoon of the DayHOTDcurlingdestruction3414EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink GIF GIF via Associated Press Curling! Unless you bleed Red Green and caught your lunch in an ice fishing hut, you may have no idea how it works. Fortunately, some enterprising Russians found the perfect way to introduce the frozen north’s favorite weird Olympic sport to the masses: by playing it with old, stripped-out rusty hatchbacks. Four teams competed in Russia’s first-ever car curling tournament. One person steered the car while the others on their team pushed it towards a target painted on the ice rink. Advertisement The highlight of this variation of the sport wasn’t the beater destruction per se, but rather, seeing how many of those pushing the car could stay on their feet.Laugh now, for your time to eat it on the ice will come soon. It always is. Advertisement [H/T Jeff!]Alternate UsesTop Gear and Forza 4: From "Car Soccer" to "Car Bowling"Do Not Wash Greasy Car Parts In Your DishwasherHow to cook breakfast inside your carStef Schraderstef.schrader@jalopnik.com@stefthepefEditor, Black Flag. 1984 "Porschelump" 944 race car, 2010 Mitsubishi Lancer GTS.