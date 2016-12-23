GIF

When even Russian cops can’t believe what they’re seeing, you know you’re watching some crazy shit.

Advertisement

This driver, identified as a 40-year-old former special police force member, attempted to evade police by driving through Kazan International Airport on Wednesday night, as RT reports.

Watch the video and you’ll see the cops only halfway try to stop him from busting down a set of glass doors to bust into the terminal. The cops already had the guy cornered by the airport I don’t think anybody really believed he would try to make a break for it into the airport itself.

The guy managed to do a good $100,000 worth of damage to the airport (six million roubles) as cops chased him through the terminal on foot, with other people in the airport scurrying out of the way.

Advertisement

Eventually the guy drove his little Lada Samara (designed in cooperation with Porsche!) out of the airport himself and was soon apprehended. Russian news outlets are keen to point out that he had 3.9 grams of marijuana in his car, as if that’s enough to send a dude on a rampage through an airport.

The driver has since been sentenced to a mere 15 days of administrative detention at the moment, but will be later tried for violating traffic rules, endangerment, and drug trafficking, as Radio Free Europe reports.