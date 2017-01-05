GIF

Faraday Future showed up to CES this year with a real car that seemingly actually exists, claiming some absolutely absurd performance figures during its hour-and-a-half long presentation. Riding along in such a quick car looks pretty terrifying.

Unfortunately we at Jalopnik did not get an invite to go for a ride with one of the chassis engineers working on the car. I wonder why. But our friend Alex Roy over at The Drive did get to go for a ride, and they streamed it live on Facebook for all to enjoy.

After heavily stressing that the vehicle they were in was just a prototype, which explains away the lack of interior fitments, the engineer shows off the car’s planted platform thanks to rear-steering torque vectoring, as well as its insanely rapid acceleration, claimed to be zero to 60 miles per hour in just 2.39 seconds.  

For a company advertising the most leisure-friendly vehicle with the best autonomous capability in the business, why are you making it so damn tempting to drive?

