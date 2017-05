Traffic sucks, so why not start your morning off with some music? You provide the toast and we’ll provide the jams.

Yeah, I heard this last night when it was employed as the theme song for the recent episode of HBO’s The Leftovers. It’s a pretty fantastic and goofy cover of the 1989 Depeche Mode song, though, so, enjoy.

It’s a new week! Let’s fill it full of fun cars.