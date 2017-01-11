Rest In Peace Top Gear DogKristen LeeToday 2:42pmFiled to: Top GearRichard HammondDogsTop Gear Dog11532EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Screengrab via Twitter Most situations can be made better by the presence of a dog. Top Gear evidently thought so, too, when they brought a dog—christened Top Gear Dog—onto the show nearly 10 years ago. She seemed like a sweet thing, and unfortunately, she has just passed away at the age of 11. Advertisement The labradoodle passed away today, reports Grand Tour Nation, which cites a tweet on Top Gear Dog’s Twitter account that confirmed the news.Top Gear Dog joined the show at the beginning of Series 8 in 2006. At the time, Jeremy Clarkson revealed that they were going to name her Prius, but then they decided on “Top Gear Dog” instead, which is way more appropriate. Advertisement She appeared in the trio’s caravan holiday challenge, where she threw up in the back of the car.Motoring Box writes that, in reality, cars didn’t agree with Top Gear Dog, so she was retired during Series 9 and went to live with the Hammonds in Herefordshire instead. Advertisement Sponsored It seems like she had a wonderful life there.The greatest host Top Gear ever had is dead. May it soon find another. Advertisement (h/t to Justin Young!)I Want To Live On A FarmRichard Hammond's Goatee: Everything We Know So FarRichard Hammond Angry On A Bicycle Why Episode Three Of The Grand Tour Should Have Been Episode OneKristen Leekristen.lee@jalopnik.com@kristenlee214Writer at Jalopnik and consumer of many noodles.Reply115 repliesLeave a reply