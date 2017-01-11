Screengrab via Twitter

Most situations can be made better by the presence of a dog. Top Gear evidently thought so, too, when they brought a dog—christened Top Gear Dog—onto the show nearly 10 years ago. She seemed like a sweet thing, and unfortunately, she has just passed away at the age of 11.



The labradoodle passed away today, reports Grand Tour Nation, which cites a tweet on Top Gear Dog’s Twitter account that confirmed the news.

Top Gear Dog joined the show at the beginning of Series 8 in 2006. At the time, Jeremy Clarkson revealed that they were going to name her Prius, but then they decided on “Top Gear Dog” instead, which is way more appropriate.

She appeared in the trio’s caravan holiday challenge, where she threw up in the back of the car.

Motoring Box writes that, in reality, cars didn’t agree with Top Gear Dog, so she was retired during Series 9 and went to live with the Hammonds in Herefordshire instead.

It seems like she had a wonderful life there.

The greatest host Top Gear ever had is dead. May it soon find another.

(h/t to Justin Young!)