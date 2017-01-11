Replace All Cars With Lamborghini Diablo GTsRaphael OrloveToday 8:55amFiled to: A Modest ProposalReplace All Cars With Lamborghini Diablo GTsLamborghiniLamborghini Diablo8936EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink All photo credits: Lamborghini Allow me to offer a modest proposal: replace all cars with Lamborghini Diablo GTs. All photo credits: Lamborghini Many problems face the driving world today. Gridlock. Distracted driving. Turbo lag. I venture that these issues could all be solved by simply taking all cars, recycling them, then replacing each one of them with a Lamborghini Diablo GT. All photo credits: Lamborghini Introduced in 1999 with a limited production run of 80 cars, none of which were brought to the United States, Lamborghini Diablo GT was both one of the last old Lamborghinis and one of the first new ones; it was the final iteration of the Diablo, the last full-size Lamborghini designed before Audi took control over the company. All photo credits: Lamborghini The GT was lighter and more powerful than a regular Diablo, with custom aero, a wider front track, new suspension, new brakes, a re-oriented manual shift lever, new carbon fiber body panels, special order gear ratios, and a 575 horsepower 6.0 liter V12 with individual throttle bodies. All photo credits: Lamborghini We would drive faster and, all of us driving uniformly faster, we would be safer. Advertisement Advertisement We would have more access to cutting-edge technology.We would focus on the task of driving.We would employ innumerable new mechanics. Sponsored We would begin new cottage industries of ‘practicalizing’ Lamborghinis for ground clearance, towing, or even taking groups of children to soccer practice. (A tow hitch and a small trailer can’t be too difficult to mock up, right?) All photo credits: Lamborghini Would our world be a faster, better, more sonorous world if our one billion-plus cars were replaced with Lamborghinis? I certainly think so.Lamborghinis Are Fun Read More About Fun LamborghinisThe future according to LamborghiniThis Lamborghini Miura is a daily driverThe most important Lamborghini that never wasA Farewell to the Old Lamborghini V12Deception in Sant’Agata: How the Lamborghini Miura Made Mid-Engined Layouts Look GoodLamborghini Coloring Book: Color Me UrracoLamborghini, The Early Years: An Exclusive GalleryDoing Yosemite In A Lamborghini DiabloThe Lamborghini-Engined Gullwing MinivanRaphael Orloveraphael@jalopnik.com@raphaelorloveRaphael Orlove is staff editor for Jalopnik.Reply89 repliesLeave a reply