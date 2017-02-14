Traffic sucks, so why not start your morning off with some music? You provide the toast and we’ll provide the jams.

Some of you celebrate another holiday today, and that’s okay. I, however, use today to celebrate the noble and majestic yak. It’s Yak Appreciation Day, which guarantees that I will have the Royal Canadian Kilted Yaksmen song stuck in my head all day.



In case you want the visuals for the full Ren & Stimpy nostalgia experience, here’s a version that’s been dubbed into German. Remember the royal anthem of the Kilted Yaksmen!

