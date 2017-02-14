Ren & Stimpy -- 'Kilted Yaksmen Anthem'Stef Schrader17 minutes agoFiled to: Traffic JamsRen & Stimpy33EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkTraffic sucks, so why not start your morning off with some music? You provide the toast and we’ll provide the jams. Advertisement Some of you celebrate another holiday today, and that’s okay. I, however, use today to celebrate the noble and majestic yak. It’s Yak Appreciation Day, which guarantees that I will have the Royal Canadian Kilted Yaksmen song stuck in my head all day. In case you want the visuals for the full Ren & Stimpy nostalgia experience, here’s a version that’s been dubbed into German. Remember the royal anthem of the Kilted Yaksmen! Stef Schraderstef.schrader@jalopnik.com@stefthepefEditor, Black Flag. 1984 "Porschelump" 944 race car, 2010 Mitsubishi Lancer GTS.Reply3 repliesLeave a reply