The Audi R8 is now a stable member of the not-quite-supercars club, so it’s heard to really remember just how bizarre it looked when it went on sale a decade ago.

The proportions looked so right! Most of the time!



The longer you looked at it, the more it looked like some sort of laffy taffy version of a normal car. Then you’d stare at it more and it would look ordinary again, at least for a little while.



When we reviewed one of these things back in 2007 (against a 1990s Honda Civic, lol) we thought it looked kind of plain, at least for such a fast car:

In fact, even the external appearance of the car isn’t quite extreme enough for a car that can reach 187 MPH; it looks good and fast and all that, but I noticed that I got very few “Damn, look at that!” responses from other drivers﻿



And over the years we’ve gotten used to the R8's shape, just like how we get used to the house around the corner that’s painted lime green and purple for some reason.

But still, what a shock it was back then.