Traffic sucks, so why not start your morning off with some music? You provide the toast and we’ll provide the jams.

I think your Friday morning should be sort of mournful and haunting, but in a good way. That’s why today you get this Spanish-language version of Roy Orbison’s Crying from a creepy late-night secret LA club where everything’s sort of a lie from David Lynch’s Mulholland Drive.

Happy Friday!