GIF

I’m fairly sure this is the traffic mastery equivalent of hacking the Pentagon.

This guy in Brazil managed to flying jump-disarm a radar cop camping out on a busy street, itself clogged with traffic.

It’s exactly that traffic that let him make a speedy getaway.

It’s easy to feel bad for this cop, mostly because he got his ass completely handed to him. I mean, damn. If there was a Jason Bourne movie about a petty anti-speed-trap secret agent, this would be a part of it.