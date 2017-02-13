Traffic sucks, so why not start your morning off with some music? You provide the toast and we’ll provide the jams.

Humans have a list of biases a mile-long, and I’ve been teaching my 11th grade psychology students all of them because I am hardass. One of those biases is the belief that past performance is a predictor of future performance. Another is that our present is more horrible than our past if we have more access to horrible events which are relevant to our interests (or vice versa).

For many people 2016 seemed horrific, and 2017 seems to be starting out just as bad. Let’s put that aside and cue up some Shiny Happy People and try to change our perspective, shall we?