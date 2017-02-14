Image credit: See Inside Virtual Tours

The death of Ku Klux Klan leader Frank Ancona in Missouri has been a bit of a problem for a Honda dealership in Kansas due to an unfortunate coincidence.



Frank Ancona Honda would like everyone to know, and has said as much on its website, that its owner Frank Ancona is in no way related to the KKK leader who was killed earlier this month, reports Automotive News.

The notice reads: “Frank Ancona Honda is not in any relation to the KKK leader that was recently found dead. Please read the following news article for more information. This is in no way in relation or affiliated with Frank Ancona Honda.”

Ancona told Automotive News that the dealership has received five phone calls from “ranting and raving” people who have clearly mixed him up for the Klansman.

Goddammit guys, all he wants to do is sell Hondas!

As of this writing, the Ancona Klansman’s wife and stepson have been charged with first-degree murder in his death. Meanwhile, Frank Ancona Honda is busy selling HR-Vs and Civics because they are not the same guy.

