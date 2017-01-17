Prius Ends Up Wedged In DoorwayJason TorchinskyToday 10:05amFiled to: Car CrashesToyota PriusWTFCars1133EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink What you’re looking at up there used to be a Toyota Prius, and, yes, it’s crammed into a doorway of a building. The bizarre location for a Prius happened as the result of a crash in Indianapolis, where a teenaged driver ran a red light and crashed into a building. The driver is in critical condition, but responsive. The Prius, less so. Here it is, a bit bigger, from the Indianapolis Fire Department’s Facrbook Page According to Indianapolis-area station WTHR, the crash happened yesterday about 7:30 p.m.. The Prius was speeding, and the driver ran through a red light, then hit the traffic signal pole, which sent the car careening into the Bodycoate Thermal Processing building. Advertisement The Toyota hybrid somehow ended up on its side, and continued 20-30 feet into the building, somehow managing to cram itself right into a doorway. A firefighter at the scene told a WTHR reporter that she saw the car:“... wedged cleanly – which is hard to believe – but it’s cleanly wedged into a doorway in the interior of the building.” Somehow, the driver was actually able to exit the vehicle, which is pretty astounding, looking at that wreck. Nine workers who were working inside were uninjured, but I suspect very, very surprised. Advertisement Remember, it’s possible to do something stupid in a Prius just as well as in a Mustang or something. The building probably didn't even have its lights onGuy Busts Through Florida Building Trying To 'Travel Through Time' With Dodge Challenger Teen Crashes Nissan Skyline Into House An Hour After Buying It House Hit By Cars Three Times In Six MonthsJason Torchinskyjason@jalopnik.com@JasonTorchinskyAssociate Editor, Jalopnik • 1973 VW Beetle, 1973 Reliant Scimitar*, 1977 Dodge Tioga RV*, 2006 Scion xB *not running right nowReply113 repliesLeave a reply