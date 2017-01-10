Image credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Prince died in April and it does not appear that he left a will. An inventory of his estate was submitted to a probate court in Minnesota earlier this month, revealing millions of dollars’ worth of real estate—and a very impressive collection of cars and motorcycles.

I’m especially digging the mid-90s flair that seems to be a trend. His cars and bikes include:

  • 1993 Ford Thunderbird
  • 1995 Jeep Grand Cherokee
  • 1997 Lincoln Town Car
  • 2004 Cadillac XLR Roadster
  • 2010 Mercedes-Benz
  • 2011 Lincoln MKT
  • 1996 BMW Z3 Roadster
  • 2006 Bentley
  • 1985 Cadillac Limo
  • 1999 Plymouth Prowler
  • 1964 Buick Wildcat
  • 1991 BMW 850
  • Buick Electra 225
  • 1984 BMW 633CS
  • “Purple Rain” Motorcycle
  • “Graffiti Bridge” Motorcycle
  • 1995 Prevost Bus
  • Honda Motorcycle

Damn, that’s quite a collection.

At the time of this writing, the total value of the cars and bikes is still being determined.

Prince died last April of an accidental overdose at the age of 57.

You can view the rest of the estate here.

(h/t to Steven!)

