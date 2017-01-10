Prince's Car And Motorcycle Collection Was Extraordinarily AwesomeKristen LeeToday 6:30pmFiled to: PrinceCar CollectionsMusic1334EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Image credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images Prince died in April and it does not appear that he left a will. An inventory of his estate was submitted to a probate court in Minnesota earlier this month, revealing millions of dollars’ worth of real estate—and a very impressive collection of cars and motorcycles. Advertisement I’m especially digging the mid-90s flair that seems to be a trend. His cars and bikes include:1993 Ford Thunderbird1995 Jeep Grand Cherokee1997 Lincoln Town Car2004 Cadillac XLR Roadster2010 Mercedes-Benz2011 Lincoln MKT1996 BMW Z3 Roadster2006 Bentley1985 Cadillac Limo1999 Plymouth Prowler1964 Buick Wildcat1991 BMW 850Buick Electra 2251984 BMW 633CS“Purple Rain” Motorcycle“Graffiti Bridge” Motorcycle1995 Prevost BusHonda MotorcycleDamn, that’s quite a collection. Advertisement At the time of this writing, the total value of the cars and bikes is still being determined.Prince died last April of an accidental overdose at the age of 57.You can view the rest of the estate here. Sponsored (h/t to Steven!)PrinceEverybody Was Wrong About The Car That Inspired Prince's 'Little Red Corvette'Everybody Was Wrong About The Car That Inspired Prince's 'Little Red Corvette'Everybody Was Wrong About The Car That Inspired Prince's 'Little Red Corvette'Kristen Leekristen.lee@jalopnik.com@kristenlee214Writer at Jalopnik and consumer of many noodles.Reply133 repliesLeave a reply