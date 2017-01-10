Prince died in April and it does not appear that he left a will. An inventory of his estate was submitted to a probate court in Minnesota earlier this month, revealing millions of dollars’ worth of real estate—and a very impressive collection of cars and motorcycles.



Advertisement

I’m especially digging the mid-90s flair that seems to be a trend. His cars and bikes include:

1993 Ford Thunderbird

1995 Jeep Grand Cherokee

1997 Lincoln Town Car

2004 Cadillac XLR Roadster

2010 Mercedes-Benz

2011 Lincoln MKT

1996 BMW Z3 Roadster

2006 Bentley

1985 Cadillac Limo

1999 Plymouth Prowler

1964 Buick Wildcat

1991 BMW 850

Buick Electra 225

1984 BMW 633CS

“Purple Rain” Motorcycle

“Graffiti Bridge” Motorcycle

1995 Prevost Bus

Honda Motorcycle

Damn, that’s quite a collection.

Advertisement

At the time of this writing, the total value of the cars and bikes is still being determined.

Prince died last April of an accidental overdose at the age of 57.

You can view the rest of the estate here.

Sponsored

(h/t to Steven!)