Prepare Yourself For The Winter Blast With This Evo 9 Drifting A Snowy Track

Some of you are about to be pummeled by wintry weather, which will blanket every surface of the ground in fluffy white wonder-joy. Snow is a true blessing to hoons everywhere, allowing you to get sideways with just a sneeze on the throttle. Let this Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution IX demonstrate how to snow. Here, we see driver Ruben Zeltner making the most of a snow-covered Sachsenring in an Evo IX. It's what everyone always dreams of doing whenever there's snow on the track. It is a thing of beauty. We need you to go enjoy this latest blast of snow. Go forth, find some good, empty space to hoon and get sideways.