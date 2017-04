Traffic sucks, so why not start your morning off with some music? You provide the toast and we’ll provide the jams.

It’s rainy and gray out where I am today, and out my window I just saw an aging spy place something in a dead drop under the hydrant near my house, and then start sobbing before walking back to his car, a faded black BMW Bavaria.

And hey, I forgot there was a Citroën DS in this video!

This song seems appropriate.