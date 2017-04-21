“Nürburgring lap times are totally necessary,” say some. “Nürburgring lap times are bullshit and don’t matter,” say others. Porsche used to be in the first camp. Now it seems that it’s kind of meandered over to the second one.
The 991-generation Porsche 911 GT3 broke the hearts of Porschephiles everywhere by not offering a manual option (something something Porsche 911 R something millions of dollars something). The 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 will give it back to us. People were pretty thrilled about that. And it seems this move reflects a new mindset that Porsche has taken on.