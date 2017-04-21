Speaking with Autoguide during the New York Auto Show, Porsche GT boss Andreas Preuninger said:

“There are a lot of people who aren’t looking at the stopwatch when they’re on the track and they just want the interaction and they want a driver’s car. This is the reason why we left the route of being the quickest on the Nürburgring and only thinking about lap times. I don’t care that the competition is a little bit faster around the ‘Ring. “It’s not our mainstream program to have the quickest lap times and to advertise our cars only by lap time because, to be honest with you, if you have a car with the perfect setup for the Nürburgring, it will be a dog on the street and everywhere else.”

At this point in time, we can either choose to believe a Porsche spokesperson’s words... or! We can realize that this is totally Porsche acknowledging that it is no longer the One True Ring King.

In 2008, the then-new R35 Nissan GT-R royally pissed Porsche off when it achieved a claimed Nürburgring lap time of 7:29, which was faster than both the 911 Turbo and the GT2, despite being down on power and heavier. In retaliation, Porsche then sourced its own GT-R from the States and ran a lap of its own, only to confirm what everyone at Porsche already indignantly thought: it was slower than the 911s.