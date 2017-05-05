Just after Porsche director of GT cars Andreas Preuninger said that setting fast Nürburgring lap times wasn’t a priority, Porsche announced that they set a time with their new 2018 911 GT3 that’s 12.3 seconds quicker than the previous 911 GT3: a 7:12.7. There’s not a lot of consistency in what comes out of Preuninger’s mouth, and I don’t care. That lap time rules.
Porsche Cares About Nürburgring Times After All (And Holy Crap The New 911 GT3 Is Fast)
