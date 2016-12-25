Porsche 911 GT1 In Naked Kevlar: How Porsche Developed The Cheater KingRaphael OrloveToday 2:32pmFiled to: Group C-smasPorsche 911 GT1GT124lmLe Mans146EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Few race cars have ver bent the rules so close to breaking as the Porsche 911 GT1, a homologation special that was homologated for the road after the car completed its first racing championship. Here’s how and why Porsche built the thing. Advertisement Watch this little docu-clip to see Porsche design the car in clay and test it in bare kevlar. The turbo whistle is addictive. The way it constructed a midengine purpose-built design around a standard 993 production shell is ingenious.They even raced the car naked too, as you can see in this extra footage:I love these cars so very much. Foxy bastards.Too Good To LastAll The Best Racer-Derived Road Cars To Come Out Of GT1How Porsche Killed The Last Great GT Racing Era At Le MansWhen Supercars Raced At Le MansRaphael Orloveraphael@jalopnik.com@raphaelorloveRaphael Orlove is staff editor for Jalopnik.Reply14 repliesLeave a reply