Few race cars have ver bent the rules so close to breaking as the Porsche 911 GT1, a homologation special that was homologated for the road after the car completed its first racing championship. Here’s how and why Porsche built the thing.

Watch this little docu-clip to see Porsche design the car in clay and test it in bare kevlar. The turbo whistle is addictive. The way it constructed a midengine purpose-built design around a standard 993 production shell is ingenious.

They even raced the car naked too, as you can see in this extra footage:

I love these cars so very much. Foxy bastards.