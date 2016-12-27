Please Enjoy This Aircooled Volkswagen Longroof Hooning Low In The SnowStef SchraderToday 1:00pmFiled to: Hoon of the DayVolkswagen Type 3snownutsdonutsHOTDsnowVolkswagenType 383EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink GIF GIF via Bernd Steinwidder Does riding low keep you from having fun in the snow? Nope! Here’s a car Bernd Steinwidder describes as “the lowest VW Type 3 Squareback in Austria” hooning around a frigid parking lot. Advertisement I miss the Type 3 we ran in LeMons so much. I got to take it out on the dirt fire break path around the local road course once, and it was hilariously easy to get sideways thanks to its engine way, way in the back. If you want a big, fun pendulum of a rear-heavy vintage car, get a Type 3. He’s probably brushing a lot of snow up against that vintage belly pan thanks to this car’s speedbump-grinding height. Still, who cares when your aircooled Volkswagen looks this good just sitting still, much less while getting loose on the slippery stuff? Type 3 All Day, Every DayThis Volkswagen Type 3 Baja Racer Is My Spirit Animal Nothing Looks More Fun Than Off-Roading An Apocalypse-Ready Volkswagen WagonIf you happen to see a good looking Volkswagen after breaking out of jail, don’t panicStef Schraderstef.schrader@jalopnik.com@stefthepefEditor, Black Flag. 1984 "Porschelump" 944 race car, 2010 Mitsubishi Lancer GTS.Reply8 repliesLeave a reply