GIF GIF via LOOKOUT!

Pat’s Acres Racing Complex in Canby, Oregon, really looks like a nice park with some asphalt laid down. There’s lush green grass, shade from the trees, neat paved paths, and oh yes—everything from vintage Nissans to overpowered BMW E36s ripping sweet sideways drifts in the middle.



Here’s a video from last year’s Final Bout Special Stage West at the PARC, where everything from the cars to the scenery is beautiful.

Advertisement

You don’t need to make it out to a big-budget Formula D event to see rad drift cars. Local grassroots events like this have an insane variety of awesome stuff, right there for you to get up close and personal with—so close, you can even make funny faces in the chrome wheels.

