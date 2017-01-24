Traffic sucks, so why not start your morning off with some music? You provide the toast and we’ll provide the jams.

I like this song, but something about this video creeps me out. Like, if I woke up in an empty room with only a black-and-white TV playing this video without sound, I’d be very unsettled.

Of course, I’d also just woken up in an unknown, unfurnished room, so I suppose that may be the bigger issue. Anyway, I bet that whispered big fish little fish part will stick in your head and someone will catch you whispering it and it’s going to be a little werid.