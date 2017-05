GIF

For reasons beyond my explanation, I am somewhat obsessed with the Pilbara, the big chunk of desert in Western Australia where much of the country’s mining goes on. Here is a slice of life from this chunk of money desert.

Advertisement

The YouTube description for this video is to the point: “It’s a nice sunny day in the Pilbara....perfect day for a burnout!!”

It brings me a little humor that this HG Holden Monaro was doing its best to make its own clouds on an otherwise clear day.